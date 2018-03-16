Cow on the Eastex Freeway causes 2 crashes in NE Houston

The driver of a pickup truck had to be cut out of the vehicle in the crash. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a cow on the freeway led to a crash that injured two people early Friday morning in northeast Houston.

Authorities say a wrecker was stopped on the Eastex Freeway near Tidwell shortly before 3 a.m. because it was blocking cars from hitting an injured cow.

The cow had been hit earlier on the freeway by another driver who took off.

We're told the driver of a pickup truck then slammed into the back of the stopped wrecker.

Police say the truck driver and his passenger are a roadside assistance crew and were on their way to a job.

The truck driver had to be cut out of the vehicle.

He and his passenger were taken to the hospital.

The wrecker driver was also loaded into an ambulance.

He was not seriously injured, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cow died.



Police are now working to figure out how the cow ended up on the freeway.

Courtney Fischer is on the scene where a pickup truck was involved in a nasty crash.



