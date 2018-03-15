HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets had a special treat in store for a young boy diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in January.
Earlier this week, we introduced you to 10-year-old Leo Mosqueda, of Magnolia.
Leo had the chance to meet some of the Rockets players when they visited patients at the hospital where he was being treated.
On Thursday night, Leo and his family had the chance to watch the Rockets face off against the Clippers.
Leo said he was pretty excited by his adventure at the Toyota Center.
"I'm here at the Rockets, because of that, I got a suite," Leo said, with a laugh. "And you know how good this feels."
Family and friends created a GoFundMe to cover his medical bills.
Community rallies behind Magnolia boy battling inoperable brain tumor