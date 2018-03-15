SOCIETY

HOOP DREAMS: Houston Rockets surprise young man with rare tumor

EMBED </>More Videos

Leo Mosqueda was all smiles after learning what the Houston Rockets had planned for him Thursday night. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets had a special treat in store for a young boy diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in January.

Earlier this week, we introduced you to 10-year-old Leo Mosqueda, of Magnolia.

Leo had the chance to meet some of the Rockets players when they visited patients at the hospital where he was being treated.

On Thursday night, Leo and his family had the chance to watch the Rockets face off against the Clippers.

Leo said he was pretty excited by his adventure at the Toyota Center.

"I'm here at the Rockets, because of that, I got a suite," Leo said, with a laugh. "And you know how good this feels."

Family and friends created a GoFundMe to cover his medical bills.

Community rallies behind Magnolia boy battling inoperable brain tumor
EMBED More News Videos

Community rallies behind student fighting brain tumor

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyHouston Rocketssportschildren's healthbuzzworthygood newsHoustonMagnolia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video