THEME PARK

SUMMER SPLASH: Big Rivers Waterpark starting to take shape

SUMMER'S COMING: The Big Rivers Water Park in New Caney just picked up more funds to help complete construction in time for its big grand opening. (KTRK)

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
New images from the Big Rivers Waterpark site seem to show new attractions magically rising out of the dirt.

SkyEye13 flew over the Grand Texas development in New Caney Thursday, where construction crews have been working since December.

Developers announced Thursday the waterpark just received a new infusion of cash to help their doors open in time for summer.

North Avenue Capital says Big Rivers received a $10 million loan this week, while the neighboring Gator Bayou Adventure Park and Trio Parking each received a $5 million loan.

The amusements and attractions are expected to bring a lot of business to the area, just north of Houston.

"The new parks will create more than 300 full-time and part-time jobs in this community," said Alex Louis, NAC managing partner.

Grand Texas CEO Monty Galland said the opening of Big Rivers Waterpark will help attract a lot of attention to the New Caney area.

"Adding Big Rivers and Gator Bayou to the existing Speedsportz Racing Park and Grand Texas RV Resort will make Grand Texas one of the most exciting destinations in Houston," Galland said.

