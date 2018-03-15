Kingwood residents warn Governor Abbott about possible flooding issues

Governor Abbott makes visit to Kingwood area, Erica Simon reports. (KTRK)

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Kingwood Wednesday and held a discussion with local leaders about Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

He also met with families in need of assistance.

"One thing you want is to ensure we do more than just rebuild," Abbott said. "We rebuild in ways to reduce the amount of flooding you suffered in the past."

Pete Garcia, a homeowner in Kingwood, said families are having a hard time finding supplies.

"Picking up the trash is part of it. Now finding the work, the supplies -- we're finding we can't find doors. It's hard to find supplies right now and workers," he said.

RELATED: Hundreds of Harvey victims join suit against San Jacinto River Authority
The San Jacinto River Authority has been named in a lawsuit brought on by Harvey victims in Kingwood.


Frustrated homeowners said the biggest problem is the San Jacinto River. They want the river dredged so sand and silt can't clog it up.

Abbott also plans to address the issue of sand mines.

He said a study is being conducted to improve the San Jacinto River and buyout roughly 900 sand mining companies in Harris County that contribute to flooding.

"As they continue their investigations, they will bring more enforcement actions where and when necessary to make sure every sand mining operation in this region is fully permitted and fully authorizing within the law," Abbott added. "If not, we are going to shut them down."
