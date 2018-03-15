15-year-old girl stabbed multiple times by 17-year-old boy near San Antonio

15-year-old girl stabbed multiple times by 17-year-old boy in Texas.

DEVINE, Texas --
A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life after authorities say she was stabbed multiple times in Texas.

The suspect is a 17-year-old boy.

Chase Skow is accused of stabbing the girl multiple times before taking Medina County deputies on a short chase.

"It is terrible," Sheriff Randy Brown told KSAT-TV. "We have a 15-year-old girl being flown out with multiple stab wounds, so we all pray that she recovers 100 percent."

Brown said they found Skow at a baseball field trying to blend in.

Officials said they do not know what led to the stabbing.

"We all know each other," Brown said. "I know who she is, and I know who he is. We are all just a tight-knit community."

The 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition.
