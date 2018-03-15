EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3220982" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows several people being loaded into ambulances after a bridge collapsed at Florida International University.

A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, crushing at least eight vehicles under massive slabs of concrete and steel and killing multiple people, authorities said.In Houston, the FIU Alumni group is staying in close contact with those in Miami.Arianna Graterol, a 2013 graduate of FIU, says crossing the street was very dangerous near the university. During her time at FIU, there were several accidents involving students walking from campus to nearby apartments."You don't think about getting out of your house today and having, go drive under a collapsed bridge," Graterol said. "So, I hope everyone is OK. I know there are fatalities already so my thoughts and prayers go out to those families. That is really harsh news and very unexpected."Florida International University is the second largest university in Florida, with 55,000 students, most of whom live off-campus. The bridge was supposed to be a safe way to cross a six-lane highway and provide a plaza-like public space with seating where people could gather.