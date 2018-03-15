FOOD & DRINK

Chinatown's 'Crawfish & Beignets' Transforms Into 'Nick's Crawfish'

Photo: Sonny D./Yelp

Hungry? A new neighborhood Cajun/Creole spot has you covered. Called Nick's Crawfish, the fresh arrival is located at 11201 Bellaire Blvd. in Chinatown.

The eatery has been in business since 2016 in the Hong Kong City Mall under the name Crawfish & Beignets, but has since rebranded as Nick's Crawfish. The new iteration features a revamped menu and the addition of "the biggest crawfish we can get our hands on," owner Nick N. writes on the business' Yelp page.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of Louisiana-style boiled crawfish, shrimp, blue crab and seasonal seafood.

If you're in the mood for something a little different, look for fried calamari, Boudin balls, jambalaya and crawfish udon noodles in a Cajun broth. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Nick's Crawfish has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Sonny D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10th, said, "This place is in the food court of Hong Kong City Mall. The flavor is amazing! The crawfish is big and juicy. Customer service is great. They have live crawfish almost all year round."

Yelper Quynh N. added, "I also tried the oysters, and they are so fresh. Highly recommended. Definitely will be on the list when I crave crawfish."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nick's Crawfish is open daily from 11am-9pm.
