New Netflix binge badges for kids' shows getting mixed reaction

Netflix is testing out a new service that allows children to collect virtual patches for binge-watching some of their favorite shows.

There is mixed reaction to a new plan to offer virtual prizes to people who binge-watch certain programs on Netflix.

You may have noticed patches popping up next to several shows on the streaming service, mostly geared toward children.

Critics don't like it.

They say it encourages children to watch too much TV by mimicking video game qualities.

The entertainment company says its goal was to "add an element of fun" to the TV experience and that binge badges are still in the testing stage.
