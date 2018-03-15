RODEO HOUSTON

RodeoHouston giving away tickets to Garth Brooks on closing night

Garth Brooks goes on 1-on-1 with ABC13 to preview RodeoHouston show (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When he kicked off RodeoHouston last month, Garth Brooks proved to be a hot ticket in the city.

With this in mind, the event's organizers are giving away a pair of tickets to Garth's closing night show on Sunday, March 18.

The event's official Instagram account posted a contest for the highly sought-after tickets on Thursday.

There are two steps to entering: follow the RodeoHouston Instagram account and tag a friend's IG account as a comment in the contest post.

Other details, including when a winner will be announced, were not yet posted.

You can enter through this link.

PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off RodeoHouston

