When he kicked off RodeoHouston last month, Garth Brooks proved to be a hot ticket in the city.With this in mind, the event's organizers are giving away a pair of tickets to Garth's closing night show on Sunday, March 18.The event's official Instagram account posted a contest for the highly sought-after tickets on Thursday.There are two steps to entering: follow the RodeoHouston Instagram account and tag a friend's IG account as a comment in the contest post.Other details, including when a winner will be announced, were not yet posted.You can enter through this link