A story so saucy, it almost turned fiery.A man and his accomplice are behind bars and charged after they attempted to burn down his ex-boyfriend's home.Authorities in Daytona, Florida say one man was disguised as a bull in a onesie when the pair broke into the home, stealing the victim's TV, A/C unit, heater, and a vacuum.After taking the items, the suspects boiled a pot of spaghetti sauce and left a towel on the stove.The victim says he and his ex dated but remained friends after the split, so he's not sure why he's angry."I've let him use my car for four months, maybe he's angry about that. Or, maybe he's angry because I gave him $150 to fix his teeth. Maybe he's angry about that," said the victim.The victim's camera alerted him that the men were in his home, he then noticed a towel covering the camera and proceed to call authorities.He says he's thankful he bought the camera.