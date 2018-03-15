ARIZONA (KTRK) --With a national debate on teachers' salaries, one Arizona teacher is sharing her frustrations to spark change.
Through the help of social media, an elementary school teacher received a lot of support on social media after she posted her pay stub online.
Second-grade teacher, Elisabeth Milich, took to social media that she earned just over $35,000 a year.
"My bi-weekly deposit is $639. $639. That's not sustainable," said Milich in an interview.
Millich said she could not make ends meet without her husband's income.
Arizona's Governor, Doug Ducey, says money available for teacher pay is up 9 percent since 2015.