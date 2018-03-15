FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - No Bake Cheesecake Bars

Let's Get Cooking!

No Back Cheesecake Bars from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:

For the Crust:
2 cups GOYA Maria cookies, crushed
1/2 cup Salted Butter, melted
2 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
1 tsp GOYA ground cinnamon

For the Cheesecake:
2 8 ounce packages Cream Cheese, softened

1/2 cup Granulated Sugar
1 teaspoon GOYA Vanilla Extract
1 tbsp GOYA lemon juice
1 8-ounce container Whipped Topping

For the Topping:
GOYA dulce de leche
GOYA cinnamon sticks for garnish, optional

Instructions
-In a large mixing bowl, combine the Maria cookie crumbs, butter and sugar.

-Press into the bottom of a 13x9 pan, lined with parchment paper for easy removal

-Refrigerate while preparing remaining ingredients.

-Using a mixer, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and cinnamon until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

-Stir in vanilla and lemon juice
-Fold in whipped topping.

-Spread over crust and refrigerate until set (1 hour or longer, ideally)

-Top with GOYA dulce de leche, and cut into squares

