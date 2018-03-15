SOCIETY

Feeling right at home: Deshaun Watson signs papers to first house

EMBED </>More Videos

Deshaun Watson is now a homeowner.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Congrats are in order for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He just signed the papers to his new home.

Watson posted a picture to his Instagram stories with the words "I'm a homeowner!!!"

The milestone is likely special for the 22-year-old.

Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn helped give Watson's family a home through Habitat for Humanity 12 years ago.

Watson paid it forward following Hurricane Harvey when he helped families who had lost everything in the storm furnish their homes.

Now it seems everything is coming full circle for the star QB.

Congratulations, Deshaun!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyHouston TexanssportshomeownersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video