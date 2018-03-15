Who can forget the iconic theme song that had so many declaring they're Toys "R" Us kids?
Toys "R" Us traces its origins back 70 years to a single baby furniture store.
Here's a look at Toys R Us through the years.
-1948: Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus opens Children's Bargain Town, a baby furniture store, in Washington, D.C.
-1957: First Toys "R" Us store is opened.
-1965: Geoffrey the giraffe becomes the company's mascot. He appears in his first TV ad in 1973. The company sells stuffed animals, Lego sets and figurines in Geoffrey's likeness.
-1978: Toys "R" Us becomes a public company.
-1983: Kids "R" Us opens, selling children's clothing. It had a 20-year run before all 146 stores were closed in 2003.
-1996: Babies "R" Us is born, selling diapers, cribs and car seats. There were more than 200 Babies "R" Us stores as of last year.
-1998: The ToysRUs.com website is launched.
-2005: The company is bought by three private equity firms and taken private.
-2007: Toys "R" Us buys well-known New York toy store FAO Schwarz. It closes the store in 2015 and sells the brand a year later.
-2015: Toys "R" Us closes its flagship store in New York's Times Square, which had a 60-foot Ferris wheel, after 14 years.
-2017: Toys "R" Us files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
