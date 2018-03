EMBED >More News Videos Some favorite retailers closing all or some of their stores

If you grew up with Toys "R" Us, the news that the retailer plans to sell or close all of its U.S. stores might have you feeling nostalgic.Who can forget the iconic theme song that had so many declaring they're Toys "R" Us kids?Toys "R" Us traces its origins back 70 years to a single baby furniture store.Here's a look at Toys R Us through the years.For more fun facts, watch the video above.-1948: Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus opens Children's Bargain Town, a baby furniture store, in Washington, D.C.-1957: First Toys "R" Us store is opened.-1965: Geoffrey the giraffe becomes the company's mascot. He appears in his first TV ad in 1973. The company sells stuffed animals, Lego sets and figurines in Geoffrey's likeness.-1978: Toys "R" Us becomes a public company.-1983: Kids "R" Us opens, selling children's clothing. It had a 20-year run before all 146 stores were closed in 2003.-1996: Babies "R" Us is born, selling diapers, cribs and car seats. There were more than 200 Babies "R" Us stores as of last year.-1998: The ToysRUs.com website is launched.-2005: The company is bought by three private equity firms and taken private.-2007: Toys "R" Us buys well-known New York toy store FAO Schwarz. It closes the store in 2015 and sells the brand a year later.-2015: Toys "R" Us closes its flagship store in New York's Times Square, which had a 60-foot Ferris wheel, after 14 years.-2017: Toys "R" Us files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.