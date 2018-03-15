Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland

This is for all those frustrated drivers in Pearland. If you have a traffic issue you want addressed, there's a meeting for you tonight.The Houston Galveston Area Council is inviting you to complain about your traffic woes today at Dawson High School.The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m.They're also welcoming ideas on how to make traffic better.One problem they are already aware of is the SH-288 and FM-518 intersection.They say there's a $14 million project underway already to reconstruct the area.