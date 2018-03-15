No foul play suspected after buses burned in Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD's bus fire was caused by an electrical malfunction, officials said. (KTRK)

COLDSPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The state fire marshal's office has determined that a fire at the bus barn for Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD was caused by an electrical malfunction.

According to the district, firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. by the COCISD transportation department.

The fire burned through five buses, destroying four of them and heavily damaging the other.

"Some said they heard some loud noises, pops. It could have been tires, it could have been glass. It could have been something else. That's the reason we have the bomb squad," COCISD Superintendent Leland Moore said.



The district, which has 1500 students, is on Spring Break.


Classes will be held on Monday, March 19 as planned along with normal bus routes and times.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Statement from Superintendent Dr. Leland Moore:
"The Fire Marshal has determined that the fire was definitely an electrical fire/malfunction which started in the engine of one bus then spread to the others. No foul play was involved. COCISD will have a special board meeting on Monday, March 19th, at 6 pm to discuss the purchase of replacement buses. The district will take a financial hit because insurance will not cover all the costs involved."
