Police are keeping us FAR away from @COCISD property while they investigate the burned busses. Students are on spring break this week—so the busses won’t go out this morning. Huge hit to the district of 1500 students. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/pr81bAIFI9 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 15, 2018

UPDATE: officials say no “foul play” suspected when 5 @COCISD busses were found burned. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/S0ko1UoABw — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 15, 2018

Fire marshal, bomb squad on the way to @COCISD bus barn. 5 busses torched overnight. Investigators working to figure out if fire was set or accidental. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/OqkqYohQci — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 15, 2018

The state fire marshal's office has determined that a fire at the bus barn for Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD was caused by an electrical malfunction.According to the district, firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. by the COCISD transportation department.The fire burned through five buses, destroying four of them and heavily damaging the other."Some said they heard some loud noises, pops. It could have been tires, it could have been glass. It could have been something else. That's the reason we have the bomb squad," COCISD Superintendent Leland Moore said.The district, which has 1500 students, is on Spring Break.Classes will be held on Monday, March 19 as planned along with normal bus routes and times.No foul play is suspected at this time.