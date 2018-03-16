COOGS WIN! UH earns 1st NCAA tourney win in 34 years

WICHITA, Kansas (KTRK) --Senior guard Rob Gray was the difference-maker for UH's first NCAA tournament win in more than 30 years.
With the Cougars going cold down the stretch, UH nearly coughed up a double-digit halftime lead to San Diego State, but Houston prevailed, 67-65.
Gray's go-ahead layup with just one second left on the game clock sealed it for Houston.
Gray scored a game-high 39 points, which is the most points scored in a debut NCAA Tournament game.
The Cougars will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Tip-off time is set for 8:40 p.m.
