MARCH MADNESS

COOGS WIN! UH earns 1st NCAA tourney win in 34 years

EMBED </>More Videos

UH caps off first NCAA tournament win in 34 years (KTRK)

WICHITA, Kansas (KTRK) --
Senior guard Rob Gray was the difference-maker for UH's first NCAA tournament win in more than 30 years.

With the Cougars going cold down the stretch, UH nearly coughed up a double-digit halftime lead to San Diego State, but Houston prevailed, 67-65.

Gray's go-ahead layup with just one second left on the game clock sealed it for Houston.

Gray scored a game-high 39 points, which is the most points scored in a debut NCAA Tournament game.

The Cougars will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Tip-off time is set for 8:40 p.m.

VIDEO: UH Cougars excited heading into locker room after big win vs. SDSU

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's David Nuno captured the UH Cougars excited after big win vs. SDSU.

VIDEO: Coach Kelvin Sampson salutes the UH faithful after win

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's David Nuno captures UH coach Kelvin Sampson walking to the locker room after the Cougars big win.

VIDEO: UH star Rob Gray sprints to locker room after 39-point performance

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's David Nuno captures UH star Rob Gray sprint into the locker room after his big 39-point night vs. SDSU.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of houstonNCAAcollege basketballmarch madnessHoustonKansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH MADNESS
#ForTheCity: Fans greet UH's basketball team in HTown
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
Fans welcome TSU's basketball team back to Houston
STUNNING: UH's season ends on buzzer-beater loss to Michigan
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More march madness
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video