This is Sagemont's Fire Station 70. They're rushing to a cardiac arrest call."These guys make hundreds of calls throughout the city every day going to someone's emergency," said District Chief Phillip Quintero.But earlier today, they made one special run with no hoses, no ladders, just flowers and balloons.Mrs. Billy Duff, who lives just down the road, turned 92 years old Wednesday."She's had a rough year, I mean, losing her husband of 70 years, I mean I can't even imagine that loss and then some of his possessions getting taken from her memories, that's just tough," said firefighter Robert Hyatt.Mrs. Billy hasn't smiled much after thieves broke into her home a few weeks ago, stealing a precious keepsake."They got some diamonds, but the main thing they got was a crucifix that belong to my husband," Billy said. "That's the only thing that mattered but they're the ones that will have to answer, not me."At 92, she's still driving and still loves her ruby red lipstick. So what keeps her so young? She says having good friends, and of course, firefighters - or angels, she calls them."They need to have their wings on, they keep them pinned down, but believe me they are wonderful," Billy said. "I'm very blessed, I really am. It's been a fabulous 92."