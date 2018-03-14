A terrible crash on Galveston's West End during spring break week has left bystanders in shock.According to multiple eyewitnesses, three people were thrown from a white Suburban after a crash on FM 3005/San Luis Pass Road near Bay Harbor.One eyewitness told ABC13 that the Suburban swerved to avoid hitting someone in a golf cart, and ended up rolling several times.The Suburban landed in a ditch, a short distance away from the bodies of the three victims.We do not know the conditions of those injured.