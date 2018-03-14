3 ejected from Suburban swerving to avoid golf cart on Galveston's West End

Galveston police are investigating after witnesses reported a violent crash on FM 3005. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A terrible crash on Galveston's West End during spring break week has left bystanders in shock.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, three people were thrown from a white Suburban after a crash on FM 3005/San Luis Pass Road near Bay Harbor.

One eyewitness told ABC13 that the Suburban swerved to avoid hitting someone in a golf cart, and ended up rolling several times.

The Suburban landed in a ditch, a short distance away from the bodies of the three victims.

We do not know the conditions of those injured.
