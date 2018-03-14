DULUTH, Georgia --A police chase involving a 17-year-old driver was caught on camera in suburban Atlanta.
WSB-TV reported that the chase started Saturday around 8:30 a.m. when Malik Yancey was caught driving 96 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 45.
Yancey was also driving a stolen car, police said.
Police tried to pull the suspect over but they said he wouldn't stop. They lost sight of him for a few minutes.
When another officer spotted the suspect in a parking lot, another high speed chase ensued.
"He was placing the public in danger with his driving and it was in our best interest to try and stop him," Suwanee Police Cpt. Shane Edmisten said.
Investigators said the teen didn't stop until he crashed into a driver who was sitting at a red light on Peachtree Industrial in Duluth.
"As he was running through the QT parking lot, a concerned citizen, who we figured out later was a retired police officer, confronted him, made him put his hands on a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot and our officers were able to apprehend him and cuff him," Edmisten told WSB-TV.
No injures were reported during the chase.
Yancey faces seven charges.