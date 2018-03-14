SPORTS

TSU makes history with win over North Carolina Central in NCAA Tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Southern faces North Carolina Central in First Four matchup. (KTRK)

DAYTON, Ohio (KTRK) --
Texas Southern's basketball team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament after a historic win over North Carolina Central.

The Tigers 64-46 win Wednesday night was the first NCAA Tournament win in TSU's history.

With a stiff non-conference schedule, TSU powered its way to a SWAC Tournament victory, setting up the play-in game against North Carolina Central.

"March is always...you create miracles in March. A lot of things happen in March. Everybody who loves basketball, who don't like basketball will watch March Madness," head coach Mike Davis said.

TSU will face Xavier in the first round of the tournament on March 16.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportstexas southern universityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video