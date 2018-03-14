Texas Southern's basketball team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament after a historic win over North Carolina Central.The Tigers 64-46 win Wednesday night was the first NCAA Tournament win in TSU's history.With a stiff non-conference schedule, TSU powered its way to a SWAC Tournament victory, setting up the play-in game against North Carolina Central."March is always...you create miracles in March. A lot of things happen in March. Everybody who loves basketball, who don't like basketball will watch March Madness," head coach Mike Davis said.TSU will face Xavier in the first round of the tournament on March 16.