Singer J Balvin brought some international flavor to more than 74,000 fans at NRG Stadium Tuesday night.The Colombian native made his RodeoHouston debut and performed his blend of hip-hop, Latin and Caribbean music with a team of dancers on stage.On social media, J Balvin posted video from his performance."Houston, this is something else! I love you," he wrote on Instagram.The total number of those who attended was 74,701.