HOUSTON, Texas --It's an annual rite of passage in Houston: crawfish season.
The phenomenon is so huge here that national TV chef and host of the new Netflix series Ugly Delicious devoted a large part of an episode our diverse and mighty mudbug offerings.
If you find yourself constantly on the lookout for the freshest, most flavorful and cheapest crawdads, the good news is there's an app for that.
The Crawfish App actually covers much of the Gulf Coast. The idea came from a Baton Rouge couple who was sick of calling a dozen different restaurants to find the best crawfish deals during the spring season.
The app now includes more than 1,000 vendors throughout Texas - and the South - complete with reviews, size ratings, and more.
