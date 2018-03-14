LOS ANGELES --Students at Granada Hills Charter High School in Los Angeles walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday to join the #Enough National School Walkout.
The students spelled out "ENOUGH" on the football field of the campus.
Walkouts and other actions were being held at nearly 3,000 schools nationwide.
MORE: What you need to know about the #Enough National School Walkout
At 10 a.m. local time, students across the nation joined together in a 17-minute walkout in honor of the 17 victims killed in Parkland, Florida.
The event comes exactly a month after the deadly school shooting. Since the massacre, students have led the charge, demanding Congress make changes to current gun laws.
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from #Enough National School Walkout