Deputies in Richmond allegedly find $60,000 worth of marijuana hidden in truck bed

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies in Fort Bend County say a suspect is in custody after they allegedly found 71 pounds of marijuana hidden in a truck bed.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A narcotics task force says it seized more than $60,000 worth of marijuana Wednesday after a traffic stop on Highway 59 in Richmond.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a deputy and his K-9 partner allegedly found the drugs inside a number of compartments built into a truck bed.

In all, Deputy Tondera and Kaja discovered 71 pounds of marijuana.

One suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of felony possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

The suspect's name was not released by deputies.

"The Narcotics Task Force members do a remarkable job interdicting, then arresting people who are in the illicit drug business," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.

BUSTED: 12 crazy ways drugs are being disguised
EMBED More News Videos

Border Patrol agents seized thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons.

Can you spot the drug signs in a teen's bedroom?
EMBED More News Videos

Can you spot the hidden signs of drugs in a typical teen's bedroom?

