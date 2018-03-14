RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --A narcotics task force says it seized more than $60,000 worth of marijuana Wednesday after a traffic stop on Highway 59 in Richmond.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a deputy and his K-9 partner allegedly found the drugs inside a number of compartments built into a truck bed.
In all, Deputy Tondera and Kaja discovered 71 pounds of marijuana.
One suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of felony possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
The suspect's name was not released by deputies.
"The Narcotics Task Force members do a remarkable job interdicting, then arresting people who are in the illicit drug business," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.
