A narcotics task force says it seized more than $60,000 worth of marijuana Wednesday after a traffic stop on Highway 59 in Richmond.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a deputy and his K-9 partner allegedly found the drugs inside a number of compartments built into a truck bed.In all, Deputy Tondera and Kaja discovered 71 pounds of marijuana.One suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of felony possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.The suspect's name was not released by deputies."The Narcotics Task Force members do a remarkable job interdicting, then arresting people who are in the illicit drug business," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.