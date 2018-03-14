EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1711999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Border Patrol agents seized thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2005076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Can you spot the hidden signs of drugs in a typical teen's bedroom?

A narcotics task force says it seized more than $60,000 worth of marijuana Wednesday after a traffic stop on Highway 59 in Richmond.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a deputy and his K-9 partner allegedly found the drugs inside a number of compartments built into a truck bed.In all, Deputy Tondera and Kaja discovered 71 pounds of marijuana.One suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of felony possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.The suspect's name was not released by deputies."The Narcotics Task Force members do a remarkable job interdicting, then arresting people who are in the illicit drug business," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.