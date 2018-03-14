ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Princesses and genies headline new Broadway series at Hobby Center

HOUSTON, Texas --
With a little over a month to go until Hamilton takes his first hip hop bow in Houston on April 24, Broadway at the Hobby Center is already looking to a beautiful musical future with its just announced 2018-2019 season.

The extensive lineup of seven shows and two season add-on brings to town beloved classics as well as some hot tickets still garnering raves on Broadway.

There's something for every type of musical theater lover on the calendar, so for a preview peek, here's some trends and highlights we're seeing for melodious nights ahead at the Hobby Center.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
