Harris County ranks number one in the country when it comes to DWI fatalities.Prosecutors fear this could be an especially bad weekend for drinking and driving."We have the end of the rodeo. We have the end of spring break and we have St. Patrick's Day, all falling the same weekend for the first time in quite a while. That really means we're going to have so many more intoxicated drivers out there than even on a normal weekend," said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare.Teare said law enforcement is ready.They will have more officers, deputies and prosecutors ready to respond to DWI's."We lead the nation in drunk driving fatalities every year," said Teare.Teare said if you are planning on going out and drinking, have a plan ahead of time -- whether that's calling a friend for a ride or taking an Uber."A $50 or even a $100 Uber ride a night to come back, is a heck of a lot better than thousands of dollars spent on legal fees, loss of a driver's license, insurance increase, or God, for death or you killing someone else," said Teare.