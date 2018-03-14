What-a-wedding!Imagine being at Whataburger on a Saturday night and suddenly "Here Comes the Bride"starts playing, and then you see a bride and groom.That's exactly what one couple did.A couple in Alvin celebrated, in a true Texas manner, their wedding with the good company of Whataburger!The two were married this past Saturday and took to social media saying, "to officially make our wedding day the best it could be we had to make one stop before heading home."Apparently, this was the first place they actually ate together, so they wanted it to be the first place they ate together as man and wife.