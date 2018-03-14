SOCIETY

What-A-Wedding: Texas couple holds wedding at Whataburger

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple celebrates wedding at Whataburger (KTRK)

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
What-a-wedding!

Imagine being at Whataburger on a Saturday night and suddenly "Here Comes the Bride"starts playing, and then you see a bride and groom.

That's exactly what one couple did.

A couple in Alvin celebrated, in a true Texas manner, their wedding with the good company of Whataburger!

The two were married this past Saturday and took to social media saying, "to officially make our wedding day the best it could be we had to make one stop before heading home."

Apparently, this was the first place they actually ate together, so they wanted it to be the first place they ate together as man and wife.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingfast food restauranttexasTexasAlvin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video