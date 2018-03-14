Alleged pimp accused of forcing teen into prostitution in Spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Kolbe Doyle is accused of holding a girl against her will and forcing her into prostitution. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputy constables say a man is behind bars after allegedly forcing an underage girl into having sex with men.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Kolbe Doyle was arrested Tuesday after receiving a tip that a girl was being held against her will.

When deputy constables arrived at the home in the 23600 block of Tree House Lane, they found the girl inside a vehicle with Doyle.

Constables say the girl alleged that the man took her to Houston after meeting her on an online dating app, and forced her into prostitution.

RELATED: Go inside Houston's human trafficking problem

Doyle is being held in the Harris County Jail on charges of human trafficking and compelling prostitution of a minor.

"Our office has taken a firm stance on identifying and assisting any human trafficking victims and will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to seek out and charge those who prey on these victims," Constable Mark Herman said.

A second suspect was also taken into custody. The constable's office said further charges are expected in the case.

RELATED: How to identify a human trafficking victim
EMBED More News Videos

Warning signs of human trafficking

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prostitutionsex traffickingHuman TraffickingarrestteenagerrescueSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video