Deputy constables say a man is behind bars after allegedly forcing an underage girl into having sex with men.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Kolbe Doyle was arrested Tuesday after receiving a tip that a girl was being held against her will.When deputy constables arrived at the home in the 23600 block of Tree House Lane, they found the girl inside a vehicle with Doyle.Constables say the girl alleged that the man took her to Houston after meeting her on an online dating app, and forced her into prostitution.Doyle is being held in the Harris County Jail on charges of human trafficking and compelling prostitution of a minor."Our office has taken a firm stance on identifying and assisting any human trafficking victims and will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to seek out and charge those who prey on these victims," Constable Mark Herman said.A second suspect was also taken into custody. The constable's office said further charges are expected in the case.