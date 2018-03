EMBED >More News Videos Your sneezes, coughs and sniffles may have started sooner than ever before this year thanks to an early spring allergy season that may wreak havoc on your health.

If you suffer from bad allergies, you'll love this new term that Fulshear police created.Fulshear police posted a photo of a car covered in pollen with the word "Pollen" that someone wrote with their finger."We have pollenfall rather than snowfall in Fulshear," it said on the Facebook post.Meteorologist Collin Myers said that the oak, pine and ash are at extreme levels.