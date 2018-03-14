In a photo taken by Billy Cabana, the pods can be seen locked behind a glass storage at a Las Vegas Walmart store.
Cabana told ABC13 that his first reaction was to take a photo.
"I laughed, immediately took the photo and posted it. It's hard not to laugh at something so silly," he said.
He said the new measure won't keep people from eating the pods.
"There will always be a way to do something if people want to do it," he added.
Across social media, teens posted videos and pictures of them intentionally putting the pods in their mouth.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says putting the pods into your mouth can cause them to dissolve quickly, releasing highly concentrated toxic contents.