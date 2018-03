EMBED >More News Videos Thieves steal ATM machine from Harris County courthouse

Surveillance video shows thieves stealing an ATM machine from the Harris County Courthouse Annex Sunday morning.Authorities say a truck crashed through the front entrance of the building located at 1001 Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive around 3:00 a.m. on Houston's east side.The crooks dragged the ATM down the street before deputies arrived.No one was inside the annex at the time.So far, no one has been arrested.