A cut above: Universal scissors do it all

We're putting the universal scissors to the test in the kitchen. (KTRK)

This Totally Worth It Wednesday gadget can do a little bit of everything.

The universal scissors are really a cutting board, a chef's knife, a vegetable peeler, a bottle opener and a fish scaler.

The 6-in-1 tool is $10 - $15 on Amazon.

The scissors have a cutting board underneath it and that allows you to perfectly slice vegetables and fruits with ease.

On the back is a knife blade for cutting and a peeler that makes it easy to take off the skins of veggies, like cucumbers and potatoes.

The serrated edge also serves as a fish scaler and on the top is a bottle opener.

I'd say it's totally worth it!

