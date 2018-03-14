A cut above: Universal scissors do it all

This Totally Worth It Wednesday gadget can do a little bit of everything.The universal scissors are really a cutting board, a chef's knife, a vegetable peeler, a bottle opener and a fish scaler.The 6-in-1 tool is $10 - $15 on Amazon.The scissors have a cutting board underneath it and that allows you to perfectly slice vegetables and fruits with ease.On the back is a knife blade for cutting and a peeler that makes it easy to take off the skins of veggies, like cucumbers and potatoes.The serrated edge also serves as a fish scaler and on the top is a bottle opener.I'd say it's totally worth it!