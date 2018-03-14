RODEO HOUSTON

J.J. Watt spotted in cheap seats at RodeoHouston watching Zac Brown Band

Watt spotted sitting in cheap seats section during Zac Brown Band concert (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Apparently, just because you are one of the best players in the league, doesn't mean you splurge on concert tickets.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt was spotted in the cheap seats section watching the Zac Brown Band Monday night at RodeoHouston.

Allison Jones snapped a quick pic of Watt enjoying the show.

She said he was in section 608, row E sitting on the stairs.

"It was pretty amazing. We were jamming out to Zac Brown and I had seen a man sit down out of the corner of my eye but I paid no real attention to him. A little later I looked over and grabbed my husband and said 'Holy cow that's JJ Watt!' We were stunned and tried to be cool and respect his privacy," Jones said.

Jones said she didn't want to bother him, but that her husband said, "God bless you, sir. We love you."

"As Harvey survivors, it was really great to see him. He's done so much for our community," Jones said.

Watt has been known to be a big fan of the Zac Brown Band, appearing in commercials with them and attending previous concerts.
