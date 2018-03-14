FOTI HIGH FIVE

Double the kindness: Identical twins volunteer together every week

Twins spend quality time together by giving back to the Houston community.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two sisters who share an extraordinary bond are using their quality time together to give back to the Houston community.

Kathy and Terri Kremer grew up doing everything side-by-side whether it was grabbing breakfast, going to college or moving to Houston.

That tradition continues for them today as the duo lives just five houses away from each other. They would have been closer, but the home next door wasn't for sale.

But what makes their relationship even more special is that they volunteer together every week.

In fact, they've logged so many hours for Houston organizations, they've lost count.

"There's not a week that goes by that we don't do something," Kathy said.

ABC13 first met the twins at Undies for Everyone, an organization that distributes underwear to children in need.

Their longest volunteering gig, though, has been the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

They've been volunteers with the rodeo for nearly 40 years.

"We live comfortably and there's people out there that don't. So, you have to give back to the city that makes you who you are. And Houston has made us who we are," Kathy said.

