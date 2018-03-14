Alleged MS-13 gang member accused of kidnapping 14-year-old girl

A suspected MS-13 gang member is accused of leading police on a chase and kidnapping a teenage girl. (KTRK)

By
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspected MS-13 gang member wanted for a girl's kidnapping led police on a high - speed chase, and he may have recorded the whole thing, authorities say.

The chase spanned 30 miles, starting from I-10 and Mercury in east Houston to the Texas City area.

Officers say they were looking for the suspect after getting a search warrant in connection to a kidnapped 14-year-old girl.

When they found him, he allegedly made a run for it, leading police on a chase that topped nearly 100 miles an hour.

The chase ended when the driver ran out of gas along the Gulf Freeway near FM 1765.

Officials tell ABC13 they saw the suspect's phone out the window at certain times during the pursuit.

They'll likely look through his phone for that video.

The girl he is accused of kidnapping was not in the car at the time of the chase because she was found safe a few days ago.

The suspect will be charged with felony evading arrest and kidnapping.

His name has not been released.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Possible kidnapping suspect in custody after chase down Gulf Frwy
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police say a possible kidnapping suspect is in custody after leading officers on chase.

