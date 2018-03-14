There was a frantic search at an Atlanta-area landfill after a woman realized she mistakenly threw away $100,000 worth of diamond jewelry in the trash.The Candler Road Landfill dumps about 300 tons of trash a day, but they were able to narrow down what time the woman's trash may have been brought in.They knew to find a black trash bag, and after nearly three hours of sifting through almost 10 tons of trash, they found it.The last bag they check contained three diamond rings and a diamond tennis bracelet.Thanks to a team of five landfill employees, the woman was able to have her beloved jewelry back.