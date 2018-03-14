Police respond to suspicious package at home near Beltway

The bomb squad was called to a home near the Beltway after a suspicious package was discovered on their lawn. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While authorities in Austin continue their search for a package bomber, the bomb squad here in Houston was called to a home near the Beltway for a suspicious package.

It was found on the lawn of a home on Kirksage near Blackhawk around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The bomb squad quickly discovered that it was some kind of leftover luggage and nothing dangerous was found.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay vigilant and be aware of any and all suspicious packages.
