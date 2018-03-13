Search for answers continues in deadly Alabama bus crash involving Channelview HS band

Investigators are working to find answers to a deadly bus crash involving the Channelview High School band. (KTRK)

By
LOXLEY, Alabama (KTRK) --
It's been an emotional day for everyone impacted by the Channelview High School band bus crash.

"It's been a trying, full day," said Capt. John Malone, troop commander for the Alabama Highway Patrol.

The band was spread out across two First Class Tours vehicles when tragedy struck.

One of them veered off the road and into a steep ravine near Mile 57 on I-10, going westbound.

In addition to Mobile, agencies from across Alabama and Florida came to help with rescue efforts.

"There was more help out here this morning than I've seen anywhere in a long time," Malone said.

Coastal Church in Daphne served as a reunification point for students and worried Texas parents.

They were ministered to and catered to by church members. There were even volunteers like Debbie Trotti, who showed up with therapy dogs.

"I brought him out here and the kids have just loved him, and he loves them. He's put a smile on all their faces," Trotti said.

There are still a lot of pieces to put together about the crash, but students tell ABC13 they woke up to the sound of their band director yelling, 'Harry, Harry,' - which is the name of the deceased driver.

Malone says the condition of those hurt is improving.

"We have 46 people who were treated from that bus and only eight remain hospitalized. None are in critical condition, based on what I've been told," Malone said.
