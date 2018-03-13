SPORTS

UH track star Hall ran 2nd fastest 200m in the world at NCAA championship

UH's Elijah Hall becomes double NCAA track champ (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
University of Houston's Elijah Hall, a senior from Morton Ranch High School, is now a double NCAA track champion.

Hall won both the 60- and 200-meter events at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

His time of 20.02 in the 200-meter is a new collegiate record and the second fastest time in the world.

Hall's win in the 60-meter was even more amazing.

Hall was a step behind with five meters to go, but a perfect lean gave him the victory by one hundredth of a second.

Hall is the first UH runner to win multiple events at the NCAA Indoor Championships since Carl Lewis did in 1981. Lewis, who is Hall's coach at UH, says Elijah can go even faster.
