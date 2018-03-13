Drivers scramble after truck overturns spilling egg yolk

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor trailer spills egg yolks on I-76: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --
A truck carrying liquid egg yolk overturned on an interstate ramp in Pennsylvania, closing a portion of the highway for some time Tuesday.

It happened around 2 p.m.

According to State Police, one person was inside the truck and was not injured at the time of the crash.

Crews worked to upright the truck and trailer and then an environmental clean-up crew worked on containing and resolving the mess.

Officials report that the wreckage and residue was removed by 8:24 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
tractor trailerspillsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video