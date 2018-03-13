Drivers scramble after truck overturns spilling egg yolk

A truck carrying liquid egg yolk overturned on an interstate ramp in Pennsylvania, closing a portion of the highway for some time Tuesday.It happened around 2 p.m.According to State Police, one person was inside the truck and was not injured at the time of the crash.Crews worked to upright the truck and trailer and then an environmental clean-up crew worked on containing and resolving the mess.Officials report that the wreckage and residue was removed by 8:24 p.m.