Suspected MS-13 gang member arrested after chase down Gulf Freeway

Houston police say a suspected gang member is in custody after a high-speed chase. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A high-speed police chase stretching more than 30 miles ended with the arrest of a suspected MS-13 gang member.

Houston police said the driver, who led officers in a chase from I-10 and Mercury in east Houston to the Texas City area, is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl.

The girl was not in the car at the time of the chase because she was found safe a few days ago.

Police said this all began just before 8 p.m., with a pursuit on I-10 and Mercury in east Houston.

At times, the chase reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

The chase ended when the driver ran out of gas along the Gulf Freeway near FM 1765.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Possible kidnapping suspect in custody after chase down Gulf Frwy
Houston police say a possible kidnapping suspect is in custody after leading officers on chase.

