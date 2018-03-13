Boost your metabolism with these 7 exercises

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're short on time and need to boost your metabolism, a few power exercises can do just that, according to Hakeem Akbar, co-owner of Empower Fitness Lab.
Akbar came up with some exercises that will work our bodies like we don't typically do.
Semi-circle Running Man
Get into a plank position, and then while running your feet in toward your chest move the body left to right in a semi-circle.
Woodchopper
Grab a medicine ball or dumbbell. Start with hands holding onto weight on one side of the body, and with a slight squat and pivot swing the weight with straight arms up in the air to the opposite side of the body. Repeat on both sides.
Break Dancers
Get into a plank position, and take the right leg off the ground, twist the body and kick the leg towards your left hip and return. Then, lift your left leg off the ground, twist the body kicking to the right and return. The faster you go, the more challenging it is!
Jack-pops
Get into a plank position and then jump both of your feet up into a squat position and then jump feet back out into a plank position.
Power Push-Ups
Get into a regular push up position, and instead of doing a regular push up, on the lift return, explode and lift your hands off the ground and then return and lower into a push-up position. You can also do on your knees.
Dumbbell Push-Ups
Hold two lightweight dumbbells in your hand. Get into a stagger stand, and then jab and cross over and over again with the weights in your hand. Repeat with opposite stagger stance.
Single Arm Dumbbell Thrusters
Hold a dumbbell at your shoulder with hand facing in, squat down, and as you stand up, explode the dumbbell and arm straight into the air, simultaneously thrusting your hips forward. Then, bring the arm back to the shoulder and squat down. Repeat on the other side.