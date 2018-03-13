California lawmaker drafts bill targeting border wall builders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1953353" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're getting a peek at plans by two Texas companies who want to build the Trump wall.

California Assemblyman Phil Ting says the state "should build bridges, not walls."If a California company opts to contract or subcontract the wall along the U.S. Mexico border, the San Francisco Democrat wants to deny them state tax breaks."If you want to be part of the building of that wall, you can't access any of our tax breaks or incentives," Ting said.Ting says more than 375 firms nationwide have expressed interest in working on the wall. The tax breaks California companies would forfeit under his legislation include a break for hiring new employees and a credit for buying manufacturing and research equipment.It's the latest effort by opponents to halt what President Trump describes as his "big beautiful border wall."Republican strategist and RNC member Harmeet Dhillon calls the bill a stunt."I'm sure there will be more than enough companies outside California willing to bid on and build the wall, so it's empty rhetoric and all its doing is denying California employees and corporations the ability to earn a gainful living in a legal way," Dhillon said.Ting says Mexico is California's biggest trading partner to the tune of $25 billion a year. He says the border wall could "spur market instability" throughout California's economy.Still, he expects a challenge at the state capitol, particularly from business groups.He expects his bill to be heard in committee next month.