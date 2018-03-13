IMMIGRATION

California lawmaker drafts bill targeting border wall builders

EMBED </>More Videos

California Assemblyman Phil Ting says the state "should build bridges, not walls." If a California company opts to contract or subcontract the wall along the U.S. Mexico border, the San Francisco Democrat wants to deny them state tax breaks. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
California Assemblyman Phil Ting says the state "should build bridges, not walls."

If a California company opts to contract or subcontract the wall along the U.S. Mexico border, the San Francisco Democrat wants to deny them state tax breaks.

"If you want to be part of the building of that wall, you can't access any of our tax breaks or incentives," Ting said.

Ting says more than 375 firms nationwide have expressed interest in working on the wall. The tax breaks California companies would forfeit under his legislation include a break for hiring new employees and a credit for buying manufacturing and research equipment.

It's the latest effort by opponents to halt what President Trump describes as his "big beautiful border wall."

Republican strategist and RNC member Harmeet Dhillon calls the bill a stunt.

"I'm sure there will be more than enough companies outside California willing to bid on and build the wall, so it's empty rhetoric and all its doing is denying California employees and corporations the ability to earn a gainful living in a legal way," Dhillon said.

Ting says Mexico is California's biggest trading partner to the tune of $25 billion a year. He says the border wall could "spur market instability" throughout California's economy.

Still, he expects a challenge at the state capitol, particularly from business groups.

He expects his bill to be heard in committee next month.

Here's what the Trump wall might look like
EMBED More News Videos

We're getting a peek at plans by two Texas companies who want to build the Trump wall.

President Trump inspects border wall prototypes in San Diego
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump arrived in San Diego on Tuesday morning, kicking off his first visit to California since taking office.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationimmigration reformmexicanhispaniclawscalifornia legislationrepublicansdemocratsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump inspects border wall designs, speaks to Marines in San Diego
'I say pay it' to get deal for 'Dreamers': Democrat says of Trump's border wall
Companies chosen to build border wall prototypes
Construction of border wall prototypes nears completion
Judge, once berated by Trump, rules in favor of border wall waivers
Federal judge sides with president on border wall challenge
IMMIGRATION
Video shows San Diego officers posing at border wall prototype
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities'
DACA questions? ACLU's free hotline has the answer
More immigration
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video