Out of the gate, the Houston Texans will address a big need in their secondary.The team will reportedly sign four-year pro Aaron Colvin to a deal, placing a young cornerback among the slew of veteran defensive backs.Colvin spent his entire career so far with the Texans' rivals Jacksonville Jaguars.Colvin was used mostly in nickel schemes for the Jags defense. For his career, Colvin, a former Oklahoma Sooner, has 138 tackles, five sacks, and one interception, which was earned in Jacksonville's wild card round win against the Bills this past playoffs.Reports state Colvin is signing on with Houston on a four-year deal.Houston struck out on other top free agent corners that include Malcolm Butler and Trumaine Johnson, who are expected to sign with the Titans and Jets, respectively.