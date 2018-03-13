Community rallies behind Magnolia boy battling inoperable brain tumor

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas community is rallying around a boy diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Leo Mosqueda is a 5th grader at Bear Branch Elementary School in the Magnolia Independent School District. His classmates and teachers sent him boxes of cards and letters wishing him well. Chemotherapy means Leo can't attend class because of a compromised immune system.

His family and friends have taken to social media with the hashtags #fightlikeakid and #teamleo. They've created a GoFundMe to help Mosqueda's family with mounting medical bills.

Leo is more likely to talk with you about his life plans rather than focus on the cancerous tumor.

"I want to be a singing eye doctor," said Leo with a smile.

His family says he'll go through another round of chemo this month. His doctors say the tumor is rare. They're working with Texas Children's Hospital on treatment options.
