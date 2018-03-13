Woman charged in officer's assault after brawl outside Bam Bam Club in Pasadena

Adilene Guerrero was caught on camera grappling with an officer outside the Bam Bam club in Pasadena. She's now charged with assault of a peace officer. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is facing charges of assaulting a police officer after an alleged night of fighting at a Pasadena night club.

Adilene Guerrero, 22, was arrested Sunday night after she allegedly got into an argument with another woman at the Bam Bam Club, on Spencer Road.

Pasadena police say when the fight spilled out into the parking lot, officers attempted to separate them.

One of the women decided to walk away, according to officers, but the other woman was still hanging on to her hair.

When police were able to free the woman's hair from Guerrero's hands, officers said she then turned her aggression towards police.

FULL VIDEO: Woman and officer grapple outside Bam Bam Club
Raw video from Snapchat shows the moment Adilene Guerrero was arrested for assaulting a police officer in Pasadena.



Guerrero and an officer were caught on camera in a violent tussle outside the nightclub. The video appears to show an officer pushing Guerrero against a car before she pushes him back.

The woman then spills onto the ground, with the officer's hands either around or near her neck.

The video, given to Eyewitness News by a bystander who does not want to be named, then shows Guerrero thrashing about before several men armed with flashlights blind the camera's view.

The Pasadena Police Department said the arresting officer was not suspended or placed on leave.
