THE WOODLANDS, Texas --The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion box office reopened to the public for the 2018 concert season March 12.
Located at 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, the box office will be open Mon.-Fri. from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.during regular business hours, from10 a.m. through intermission on event days Mon.-Sat. and from noon through intermission on Sunday event days.
The box office may be closed on holidays and during non-ticketed events and the South Box Office opens at gate times on event days only.
The 2018 season includes 25 confirmed concerts as of March 12, as new events will continue to be announced by Pavilion officials. The concert season runs March through September.
Schedule updated March 13 at 11 a.m.
March
24 - Sunny California Gala with Don Felder, Time TBA, $5,000-$75,000 (sponsorship opportunities)
April
19 - Foo Fighters with The Struts, 7 p.m., $45-$99
26 - Jack Johnson with Fruition, 7:30 p.m., $35-$70
27 - Eric Church with Steve Earle & The Dukes and The Texas Gentlemen, 7 p.m., $22-$129 (rescheduled from Sept. 8, 2017)
May
12 - Lynyrd Skynyrd with Bad Company and The Outlaws, 6 p.m., $29.50-$199.50
17 - Kenny Chesney with Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$125
18 - Dave Matthews Band, 7 p.m., $45.50-$115
19 - Kendrick Lamar with SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiiwalker, 7 p.m., $44-$159
June
3 - Poison and Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$109.50
8 - Third Day with Matt Maher, 7:30 p.m., $26.25-$208.05
9 - Styx with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Tesla, 7 p.m., $29.50-$350
15 - Post Malone with SOB X RBE, 7 p.m., $79-$129
23 - Kesha and Macklemore, 7 p.m., $30.50-$126
29 - Weezer with The Pixies & The Wombats, 7:30 p.m., $25-$89.50
30 - Chicago and REO Speedwagon with Michael Tolcher, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50
July
1 - Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and Family and More, 2 p.m., $35-$169.50
6 - Thirty Seconds to Mars with Walk The Moon, K. Flay and Welshly Arms, 6 p.m., $29.50-$99.50
13 - Paramore with Foster the People, 7 p.m., $35.50-$89.50
18 - Niall Horan with Maren Morris, 7 p.m., $29.50-$145
20 - Foreigner with Whitesnake & Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, 7 p.m., $29.50-$199.50
28 - Logic with NF and Kyle, 6:30 p.m., $25-$99.50
29 - Pentatonix, 8 p.m., $25-$129.50
August
3 - Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin with Bad Wolves, 7 p.m., $29.50-$145
4 - Imagine Dragons with Grace Vanderwaal, 7 p.m., $55-$145
24 - Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld, 7:30 p.m., $25-$69 (no lawn seating)
25 - Lindsey Stirling and Evanescence, 7 p.m., $25-$99.50
September
2 - Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage, 7 p.m., $29.50-$125
28 - Ozzy Osbourne with Stone Sour, 7:30 p.m., $35-$250
