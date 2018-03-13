Dog dies on United flight from IAH after being put in overhead bin

A dog died on a United Airlines flight from Houston after being placed in the overheard bin, the airline confirmed to ABC News.A passenger on the flight to New York's LaGuardia Airport posted on Facebook that a flight attendant "insisted" the dog be placed in the overhead compartment."They assured the safety of the family's pet," June Lara wrote. "So wearily, the mother agreed."The dog remained in the bin for the three-hour flight and was not given any water, according to Lara. Upon landing at LaGuardia Airport, Lara said the dog was unresponsive.However, once the flight landed, another passenger gave a different account. The passenger said the flight attendant seemed shocked to discover the dog inside of the bag.She said that she did not know there was a dog in the bag and if so she never would have instructed it to be put in the bin above.Passengers at IAH were shocked to hear the news."Most of the time they will make some kind of accommodations," said passenger Alex Baker.The airline said in a statement to ABC News it assumes full responsibility for the incident.They could not say if anyone has been disciplined as a result of the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.United Airlines statement:According to Department of Transportation statistics on animal incidents on U.S. carriers, United has the highest rate of incidents involving loss, injury or death of animals during air transportation, with 2.24 incidents every 10,000 animals transported.