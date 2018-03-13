U.S. & WORLD

Parents charged with keeping unsecured guns after children make alleged threats

EMBED </>More Videos

Police seized unsecured firearms from the homes of two San Fernando Valley parents whose children allegedly made school-shooting threats.

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
Two San Fernando Valley parents are facing criminal charges of keeping unsecured weapons in their homes after their children allegedly made shooting threats at their schools.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Monday announced the charges of unlawful firearms storage that he said followed investigations involving threats at schools in Chatsworth and Granada Hills.

In both cases, police were notified of threats made by students, went to the home to investigate and found firearms and ammunition in unsecured locations that the students could have accessed.

"For goodness' sake, lock up your guns. There's no excuse not to," Feuer said. "Locking up firearms saves lives and it's the law. Incidents like these are potential school shooting tragedies waiting to happen. My office will continue taking swift, decisive action against parents who don't safely store their guns."

In one case, a 16-year-old allegedly made threats around Feb. 5 to shoot up his school, Chatsworth Charter High, police said. Investigators said the teen had previously made references to his parents having guns.

The threats were reported and on Feb. 17, police searched the home. They say they recovered two revolvers and a semi-automatic handgun plus 90 rounds of ammunition in an unsecured bag behind a dresser in the home's master bedroom and a rifle in a closet.

Officials have charged Robert Christy, 59, with three counts of unlawful storage of a firearm.

In the second case, police say a 17-year-old made threats involving a gun to another student at Granada Hills Charter High School, and made social media posts with a firearm in February 2018.

Police searched his home and say they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun unsecured in a bag in the closet of Dazo Esguerra, 50. They also found a magazine with seven rounds of ammunition.

Esguerra is charged with criminal storage of a firearm and unlawful storage of a firearm.

If convicted, either defendant could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for each charge.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gun safetygun lawsgunsschool threatu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Here's how you can help students involved in bus crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Video shows brutal attack of street vendor
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video